UW Football

press release: Home and away individual game ticket prices vary by game and are subject to change without notice. Public ticket sales will begin July 15, if available.

2019 pricing: Central Michigan, Sept. 7, $60; Michigan, Sept. 21, $120; Northwestern, Sept. 28, $85; Kent State, 10/5, $60; Michigan State, Oct. 12, $105; Iowa, Nov. 9, $115; Purdue, Nov. 23, $80.

Free and open to the public, the tailgate event presented by Johnsonville opens 2.5 hours before kickoff of each home game. Badgerville is located on Engineering Mall, located directly north and east of Camp Randall Stadium off Engineering Drive, for the first six games. The last Badgerville of the season on November 24 will be located in the historic UW Field House for Wisconsin's matchup with Minnesota.

Badgerville features great food and beer available for purchase, live entertainment, an appearance by members of the UW Band and Bucky Badger, activities for kids, player autographs, and more!

Saturday, September 28

Gates open - 8:30 a.m.

Live Entertainment by Pat McCurdy

Meet the Wisconsin Men's Hockey team starting at 9:30 a.m.

UW Band and Spirit Squad appearance at 9:45 a.m.