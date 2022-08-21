UW Football

media release: With less than three weeks until the Wisconsin football team opens the 2022 season, fans can get their first glimpse of the Badgers this weekend. UW will host a free open practice for fans on Sunday at Camp Randall Stadium. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. with practice running until approximately 5 p.m.

Prior to practice, starting at 1:30 p.m., fans are invited to take part in Badgerville, located outside the northeast corner of Camp Randall Stadium, adjacent to Parking Lot 17. As part of Badgerville, Kohl’s will present the Kohl's Kids Combine. Kids of all ages and abilities can take part in a mini combine to test their football skills. In addition, Badgerville will feature terrific food and drink for purchase, tailgate games, photo opportunities, entertainment and more.

Camp Randall Stadium will open at 3:30 p.m. for fans wanting to watch practice. “The Voice of the Badgers” Matt Lepay and color commentator Mike Lucas will be on hand to offer analysis and speak with special guests, including head coach Paul Chryst, Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh and members of this year’s team.

Admission to both Badgerville and practice are free. Fans who plan to be in attendance are asked to RSVP using this link to be eligible to win prizes and receive exclusive ticket offers. Bucky's Locker Room will also be open for fans looking to gear up for the 2022 season.

In conjunction with the free fan events, Wisconsin Athletics is hosting a children’s book drive benefiting local non-profit groups. Fans are encouraged to bring children’s books to donate.

Tickets are still available for the Badgers’ season-opener against Illinois State on Sept. 3 under the lights at Camp Randall. UW will honor the back-to-back-to-back Big Ten Championship teams from 2010, 2011 and 2012 at that game. Click here to purchase tickets to any of UW's seven home games. To see the complete schedule, click here.