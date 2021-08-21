UW Football

media release: For the first time in 17 months, Wisconsin Athletics welcomes fans back to its facilities when it hosts the Badgers Are Back (to Back) event at Camp Randall Stadium and the UW Field House on Saturday, Aug. 21.

The event begins with football practice in Camp Randall Stadium then transitions to the annual volleyball Red-White Scrimmage in the Field House. Admission to both events is free but fans will need a separate ticket for each event. To reserve a digital ticket for one or both events, please click here.

Camp Randall Stadium gates open at 9 a.m. for fans wanting to get a first look at the 2021 Badgers. Football practice will last until approximately 11 a.m. A short program featuring UW Athletic Director Chris McIntosh, head football coach Paul Chryst and the UW Marching Band will follow the conclusion of practice.

The UW Field House opens at 11 a.m. A ceremony to honor the 2020 Big Ten championship team will start at noon, followed by the Red-White Scrimmage. In accordance with the current campus policy, fans attending the Red-White Scrimmage in the Field House are required to wear masks.

Concessions will be available at both Camp Randall Stadium and the Field House. All concessions at UW Athletics events this year will be cashless. Bucky’s Locker Room, located inside Gate 1 at Camp Randall Stadium, will be open during both events.

The volleyball team opens its season on Friday, Aug. 27 at home against TCU. Volleyball single match tickets will go on-sale on Thursday, August 19 at 8:30 a.m. CT. Single-match tickets are subject to availability.

The football team hosts Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 4 in its season opener. Tickets are still available for that game and can be purchased here.