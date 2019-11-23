UW Football

vs. Purdue, 3 pm, 11/23, Camp Randall Stadium ($80); pre-game tailgate 12:30 pm, Engineering Mall (free), with music by Love Monkeys.

press release: Home and away individual game ticket prices vary by game and are subject to change without notice.

2019 pricing: Central Michigan, Sept. 7, $60; Michigan, Sept. 21, $120; Northwestern, Sept. 28, $85; Kent State, 10/5, $60; Michigan State, Oct. 12, $105; Iowa, Nov. 9, $115; Purdue, Nov. 23, $80.

Free and open to the public, the tailgate event presented by Johnsonville opens 2.5 hours before kickoff of each home game. Badgerville is located on Engineering Mall, located directly north and east of Camp Randall Stadium off Engineering Drive, for the first six games.

Badgerville features great food and beer available for purchase, live entertainment, an appearance by members of the UW Band and Bucky Badger, activities for kids, player autographs, and more!

Gates open - 12:30 p.m.

Live Entertainment by Love Monkeys

UW Band and Spirit Squad appearance at 1:15 p.m.