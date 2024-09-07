UW Football

media release: Wisconsin football's 2024 slate will feature a pair of Friday matchups at Camp Randall Stadium, as announced by national television networks May 30. UW will open the 2024 campaign with a Friday night meeting with Western Michigan on August 30 and will close the season with a Black Friday rivalry showdown versus Minnesota on Friday, November 29.

Wisconsin's season opener is slated for an 8 p.m. kick on FS1. The Badgers opened four consecutive seasons from 2017-20 with Friday night matchups. Wisconsin is 5-0 in Friday games since a 59-10 victory over Utah State in the 2017 opener.

To close the regular season, the Badgers will renew the FBS's most-played rivalry on Black Friday against Minnesota. The battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe is slated for an 11 a.m. national broadcast on CBS.

Wisconsin will play on Black Friday for the first time since UW traveled to Honolulu to take on Hawaii in 2005. Wisconsin prevailed, 41-24.

As part of the network announcements on Thursday, the Badgers’ meeting with South Dakota on Sept. 7 was also assigned a kick time. Wisconsin and South Dakota will get underway at 2:30 p.m., live on FS1.

