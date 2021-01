Mead Witter School of Music livestream concert, via the YouTube page.

media release: Performance at Hamel Music Center I Mead Witter Foundation Concert Hall. No in-person attendance.

……….

Program

Torched and Wrecked David Skidmore

The Lonlyness of Santa Claus Fredrik Andersson

Babybot Andrea Mazzarielo

Nagoya Marimbas Steve Reich

Extremes Jason Treuting