UW Hemp Lab Open House
to
UW Nancy Nicholas Hall 1300 Linden Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Media Release: The Hemp Lab Open House will be held on Friday, April 17, from 12-4pm. The Hemp Lab was initiated by GHI Advisory Committee Member and Associate Professor Marianne Fairbanks to focus on ways to use this locally grown, carbon sequestering crop as a raw material that holds sustainable solutions for a better social, ecological, economic and cultural future. Click here to learn more about the Hemp Lab.
Open House
12 pm-4 pm
Friday, April 17, 2026
Nancy Nicolas Hall -- Room 2275
Join us!
Learn how hemp gets processed from plant to raw material for textiles, packaging and paper. Volunteer to help process UW-Madison grown hemp!
For more information, email: mfairbanks@wisc.edu