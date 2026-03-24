UW Hemp Lab Open House

Media Release: The Hemp Lab Open House will be held on Friday, April 17, from 12-4pm. The Hemp Lab was initiated by GHI Advisory Committee Member and Associate Professor Marianne Fairbanks to focus on ways to use this locally grown, carbon sequestering crop as a raw material that holds sustainable solutions for a better social, ecological, economic and cultural future. Click here to learn more about the Hemp Lab.

Open House

12 pm-4 pm

Friday, April 17, 2026

Nancy Nicolas Hall -- Room 2275

Join us!

Learn how hemp gets processed from plant to raw material for textiles, packaging and paper. Volunteer to help process UW-Madison grown hemp!

For more information, email: mfairbanks@wisc.edu