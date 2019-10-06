press release:

Student events (for updates: wiscohoco.com):

Oct. 6: Red Tutu Trot, 1 pm, Howard Temin Lakeshore Path; A cappella showcase, 7 pm, Historical Society

Oct. 7: Blood Drive, 10 am-4 pm, 10/7-9, Carson Gulley Center

Oct. 8: Badger Games, 5 pm, Cole Hall Recreational Area

Oct. 9: Red Talk by Judge Kashoua Kristy Yang, 7 pm, Law School Room 2260

Oct. 10: Trivia Night, 7 pm, Rathskeller

Registration info at http://wiscohoco.com/.

Alumni Association events (updates):

Thursday, Oct. 10:

8 p.m. | Wisconsin Union Theater: SuccessWorks Rocks! Concert: Featuring Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer with Rakesh Chaurasia. Buy Tickets

Friday, Oct. 11:

1–4 p.m. | Alumni Park and One Alumni Place: Home Game Friday: A spirited open house with guided park tours, UW-themed giveaways, family-friendly activities, and more.

4 p.m. | Memorial Union Terrace Stage: National Pan-Hellenic Council and Multicultural Greek Council Yard Show: Enjoy stepping, strolling, and saluting.

6 p.m. | State Street and Gilman Street: UW Homecoming Parade: Includes everything you expect: bands, Bucky, the UW Spirit Squad, fun floats, and more. Parade Route and Road Closure Map >

After the parade | Alumni Park, Wisconsin Alumni Association, and Memorial Union: UW Homecoming Block Party Brought to you by the Wisconsin Alumni Association®, Wisconsin Union, Isthmus, The Red Card meal plan, and MC Audio.

This FREE, family-friendly party features:

Funny Faces Face Painters

Performance by The Squeezettes featuring the UW’s own Mike Chaltry ’87

TapSnap Photobooth presented by the Fluno Center

Caricature artists

Cotton candy by Sugarsmith

Snacks, refreshments, and a cash bar — while supplies last

DIY studio, Revel with proprietor Sarah Van Dyke ’04

Artisan Fruit with proprietor Eder Valle ’09

James the Magician presented by Capitol Lakes

MSCR Fit2Go Van and outdoor games

Wheelhouse Studios

Silent disco presented by American Family Insurance and featuring DJ ACE (Vanessa McDowell ’03) and DJ DSCRIBE (Derrick Holt ’02)

Classic Wisconsin pep rally

Fireworks over Lake Mendota presented by the Wisconsin Union

Saturday, Oct. 12:

12 p.m. | Union South: Badger Bash: Highlights include the full UW Marching Band, great food, and fun for the whole family.

12 p.m. | Engineering Mall: Badgerville: Enjoy live entertainment, appearances by members of the UW Band and Bucky Badger, activities for kids, player autographs, and more. Food and drink available for purchase.

1:30–5 p.m. | Pyle Center: Multicultural Homecoming Tailgate and Watch Party: Join fellow alumni, students, staff, and faculty to cheer on the Badgers against Michigan State for this year’s Homecoming game. Register Now. ** Sponsored by the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Educational Achievement, Black Cultural Center, Wisconsin Alumni Association, and the Multicultural Student Center.

2:30 or 3 p.m. Kickoff | Camp Randall Stadium: Wisconsin vs. Michigan State Homecoming Football Game. Root for the Badgers as they battle the Spartans in this high-profile Homecoming game.

6:30–9 p.m. | Wisconsin Historical Society: Multicultural Homecoming Comedy Show: Featuring Wild’N Out’s Emmanuel Hudson, the UW’s own Antoine McNeail ’11, Alex Ortiz, and Just Nesh. Sponsored by the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Educational Achievement, Black Cultural Center, Wisconsin Alumni Association, and the Multicultural Student Center.

More Multicultural Homecoming events (updates):

Thursday, Oct. 10:

11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. | Wisconsin Institute for Discovery: Leadership in the New Economy (LiNE): Join 400 diverse alumni, staff, and students at the LiNE Event 2019! Led by Thomas K. R. Stovall, this year’s LiNE event, THINK TANK: Igniting an Entrepreneurial Mind-Set, is designed for upperclassmen, graduate students, alumni, campus partners, and business leaders from the community.

Friday, Oct. 11:

7 p.m.–12 a.m. | Monona Terrace: Men of Distinction Anniversary and Scholarship Gala: Celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Kappa Rho Chapter and 25th anniversary of Kappa Rho Sigma of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., while raising funds to benefit the Harry W. Ogden Jr. Memorial Scholarship. Cost: $50 per person. Register by Sept. 27

10:30 p.m.–2 a.m. | Tavernakaya: Back to the '90s Alumni Mixer: Sponsored by Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Cost: $10 per person.

Saturday, Oct. 12:

9 a.m.–12 p.m. | Warner Park Community Recreation Center: Walk It Out! Join the Kappa Psi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. for a FREE walk/run and health fair. There will be cooking demonstrations, health screenings, group workouts, and fun activities for the kids! Register now

1:30–5 p.m. | Pyle Center: Multicultural Homecoming Tailgate and Watch Party: Join fellow alumni, students, staff, and faculty to cheer on the Badgers against Michigan State for this year’s Homecoming game. Refreshments provided and cash bar available. Register now

9 p.m.–1 a.m. | Madison Masonic Center: O’Sickness XVI: Rep Your Set (Homecoming Edition): The ICE COLD BROTHERS of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. (undergraduate chapter), are back at it again with the LARGEST and COLDEST indoor party in the state of Wisconsin! Theme: Rep Your Set (wear your favorite university paraphernalia). Cost: $10 in advance and $15+ at the door. Buy now