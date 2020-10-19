ONLINE: UW Homecoming

Note: The Badgers' homecoming football game will take place 10/23 or 10/24, time TBA.

press release: Student events (for updates: wiscohoco.com):

Oct. 19: Student Organization Showcase: This showcase is a static virtual event that will be hosted on this page beginning on October 19 and remain open for viewing for a few weeks. The showcase will be held in conjunction with the official week of Homecoming.

Oct. 19: Virtual art showcase: The virtual gallery itself will be featured on this page, and it will open on October 19. The voting period will last the whole week of the 19th, and voting will be open to the public, with one vote per valid email address. Winners will receive one pair of AirPods with a UW themed carrying case!

Oct. 20: Red Talk by University Health Services associate psychologist Dr. Corey Steele, 6 pm. RSVP here.

Alumni Association events (updates):

Oct. 21-23: Fill the Hill: The flamingos are coming back … Join us for a three-day digital flamingo spree as Fill the Hill goes fully virtual for the first time!

Oct. 21: Family-Friendly Scavenger Hunt with Bucky, 4:00PM - 5:00PM: Put on your favorite red gear and hunt for everyday objects around your residence with everyone’s favorite mascot Bucky Badger! Badgers of all ages are welcome to this event— fun for the whole family! Register here.

Oct. 22: Leaders in the New Economy (LINE): Badgers in Action, 3:30PM - 5:00PM: Multicultural Homecoming is proud to present this year's LINE event, BADGERS IN ACTION which is focused on voter education with an emphasis on people of color. During this election year, the virtual event will host a discussion between alumni and students with the purpose of helping students understand the "how" and "why" people of color should engage in the political process. The panel will be comprised of alumni who are well informed of the Black Lives Matter movement and racial injustice. The conversation will address ways participants may focus energy and resources to drive change with an emphasis on voting. The event is designed for DDEEA scholars, graduate students, alumni, campus partners, and business leaders from the community. Register here.

Oct. 22: Grand WI–Opening: An Inside Look at the Red Gym’s New Cultural Centers, 4:00PM - 5:00PM: Be among the first to get a virtual tour of the Red Gym’s newest spaces, including the Gender and Sexuality Campus Center, Latinx Cultural Center, and the Asian-Pacific Islander Desi American Student Center.

Oct. 23: Friday Night Fifth Quarter, 5:00PM - 5:45PM: Get ready to put your dancing shoes on because this virtual Fifth Quarter is headed your way! Featuring special performances from Bucky Badger to Emmy and Tony Award–winning actor André De Shields ’70, this event will lift your spirit and give you a boost of Badger pride.

Oct. 24: Multicultural Homecoming Game Night: A fun night of virtual games designed to bring together alumni of color. With two game times to choose from (or play during both!), enjoy unique fun with fellow Badgers during this event hosted by Switchboard Games via Zoom. Make new friends while playing various styles of games like party, conversation, tabletop, quick thinking, game shows, and more. Plus, winners earn some awesome prizes! Register here.