UW Homecoming

press release: It’s a feeling of UW pride and a rejuvenation of Badger spirit. This year, enjoy the chance to return to campus once again or take advantage of online offerings. Either way, there’s a variety of fun, informative, and family-friendly events and activities to thrill Badgers of all ages. So get ready to Celebrate On by experiencing this beloved tradition your way.

In addition, Multicultural Homecoming events provide space for alumni of color to build community and are a long-standing Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA) tradition. This year’s events will continue to strengthen Badger connections and pride.

Multicultural Homecoming is brought to you in partnership with the Division of Diversity, Equity & Educational Achievement and the WAA Homecoming Committee.

Student events (for updates: wiscohoco.com):

Cocoa with HoCo, Monday, October 25, 9:00 AM-12:00 PM, Memorial Union: Kick-off Homecoming Week with the Homecoming Committee outside of Memorial Union! Enjoy free hot chocolate and learn more about all of the awesome events planned for you.

Be the Match Swab Drive, Tuesday, October 26, 2:00 PM-5:00 PM, East Campus Mall: Join Be the Match to spread awareness about bone marrow donation and add students to the registry of eligible donors that go on to save the lives of people with leukemias, lymphomas or other blood cancers!

RED Talk, Wednesday, October 27: Based on the famed and moving TED Talks, the Badger-styled RED Talk features alumni who return to campus to share their stories and inspire Badgers. Stay tuned for updates regarding our featured speaker, time, location and how to attend!

Homecoming Parade, Friday, October 29, 6:00 PM : Show your Badger Spirit and join in the tradition of the Homecoming Parade! The Homecoming Parade began in 1913 as the UW Marching Band and alumni marched down State Street to the alumni bonfire. The parade is as beloved a tradition as any at this university, and it’s a great way to get ready for Saturday’s big game!

Homecoming Football Game - Wisconsin VS. Iowa, Saturday, October 30, 11 a.m Kickoff — Visit uwbadgers.com for more details!

Alumni Association events (updates):

Wisconsin Idea Spotlight (in-person event): Forging Connection, Finding Community: A Celebration of LGBTQ+ Milestones at UW–Madison, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 6–7:30 p.m., Red Gym, 716 Langdon Street. In celebration of LGBTQ+ History Month in October, enjoy a program that honors achievements and builds community. REGISTER NOW

Family-Friendly Scavenger Hunt (online activity), Wednesday, Oct. 27, 5:30 p.m. CDT: Put on your favorite red gear and hunt for everyday objects (Badger-themed ones, of course) around your home. Then keep the fun going with more activities and share your experiences on social. Live and prerecorded options available. REGISTER NOW

Fill the Hill, Thursday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m.–Friday, Oct. 29, 6 p.m.: This spirited tradition brings the famed flamingos back to Bascom Hill and supports the university’s annual fall fundraising campaign. LEARN MORE

Multicultural Homecoming Yard Show (in-person event), Friday, Oct. 29, 4:30 p.m., Shannon Hall, Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St.: Watch as students step, stroll and perform on the big stage. Hosted in partnership with the office of Fraternity and Sorority Life, the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), and the Multicultural Greek Council (MGC). Learn more about the councils. The cost to attend is $10 per person for alumni and free for students. All proceeds will support the installation of the Divine Nine Garden Plaza. REGISTER NOW

Block Party and Pep Rally (in-person and online event), Friday, Oct. 29, 7–9 p.m. CDT (immediately following the Homecoming parade), Alumni Park, 724 Langdon St. and Memorial Union, Terrace Stage, 800 Langdon St.: To be held rain or shine, this drop-in, family-friendly event, held outdoors in Alumni Park, includes a silent disco, live music with alumni DJ Saint Saunter (Sarah Akawa MA’19) and DJ Ace (Vanessa McDowell ’03), a collaborative mural project with Emily Balsley ’01, stargazing with telescopes from Washburn Observatory, caricature artists, performances from Pitches and Notes, a magic show with magician Matthew Teague, puppets from the Wild Rumpus Circus, and free hot apple cider and cocoa. Plus, at 8 p.m., enjoy a pep rally featuring Badger football great Montee Ball, UW Madison women’s basketball coach Marisa Moseley, and performances from the UW Marching Band and Bucky Badger (live on the Terrace stage and livestreamed to your home), followed by fireworks over Lake Mendota!

Multicultural Homecoming Tailgate and Watch Party (in-person event), Saturday, Oct. 30, 10:30 a.m.–3 p.m., Pyle Center, 702 Langdon St.: Connect with alumni, students, staff, and faculty to cheer on the Badgers during the Homecoming game versus Iowa. Enjoy music, halftime entertainment, complimentary refreshments, and a raffle to win prizes. A cash bar will be available. REGISTER NOW

All Ways Grateful Virtual Celebration (online event), Friday, Oct. 29, 6:45 p.m. CDT: Commemorate the success of UW–Madison’s All Ways Forward comprehensive fundraising campaign and what it has achieved. Share in this celebration wherever you live. LEARN MORE

How Do You Badger On?

Monday, Oct. 25, through Saturday, Oct. 30

Take part in UW Homecoming no matter where you are, thanks to a series of interactive online activities full of Badger spirit and storytelling. Watch for special emails throughout Homecoming week to remind you about participating.