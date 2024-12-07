media release: Join us for an engaging concert with the UW Horn Choir as they explore a variety of musical genres and time periods in the Chazen's Mead Witter Lobby.

The UW Horn Choir performs an annual winter concert the Chazen Museum of Art. In the spring semester, the choir renames itself Twisted Metal, performing students’ arrangements of rock music. The Horn Choir was founded by Professor Emeritus Doug Hill, and current Professor of Horn Daniel Grabois has been directing it since his arrival at UW-Madison in 2011.

IMPORTANT EVENT DETAILS

Attendance is limited and tickets are required for a seat in the audience section. Please arrive by 11:45 am to find your seat, or your tickets may be forfeited to walk-in guests. Running late? Simply e-mail jprey@chazen.wisc.edu for us to hold your spot!

The Chazen's Mead Witter Lobby will remain open to the public during the concert. Museum goers without tickets may still enjoy the concert from our café tables or while exploring the galleries.