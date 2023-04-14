UW Investiture Ceremony

media release: The University of Wisconsin–Madison is honored to celebrate the investiture of Jennifer L. Mnookin as chancellor and 30th leader. This special ceremony, typically held within a chancellor’s first year in office, formally places a new academic leader in the role and sets the direction and future priorities of the university.

You are invited to celebrate with Chancellor Mnookin and delegates on April 14, 2023, by joining the investiture ceremony live stream or attending a watch party. In the days leading up to the ceremony, a series of events will be held for the campus community. All are encouraged to participate in this campus-wide celebration.