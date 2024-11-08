UW Jazz Composers Group, Afro-Cuban Jazz Ensemble

media release: Tandem Press and the UW-Madison Mead Witter School of Music’s Jazz Studies Program are pleased to present the Tandem Press Friday Jazz Series, featuring students from the UW-Madison Mead Witter School of Music’s Jazz Studies Program under the leadership of Johannes Wallmann, the John and Carolyn Peterson Chair in Jazz Studies, along with Dan Cavanagh, Emma Dayhuff, Arun Luthra, and Nick Moran.