UW Jazz Composers Group, Afro-Cuban Jazz Ensemble

to

Tandem Press 1743 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Tandem Press and the UW-Madison Mead Witter School of Music’s Jazz Studies Program are pleased to present the Tandem Press Friday Jazz Series, featuring students from the UW-Madison Mead Witter School of Music’s Jazz Studies Program under the leadership of Johannes Wallmann, the John and Carolyn Peterson Chair in Jazz Studies, along with Dan Cavanagh, Emma Dayhuff, Arun Luthra, and Nick Moran.

Info

Tandem Press 1743 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
608-263-3437
to
Google Calendar - UW Jazz Composers Group, Afro-Cuban Jazz Ensemble - 2024-11-08 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - UW Jazz Composers Group, Afro-Cuban Jazz Ensemble - 2024-11-08 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - UW Jazz Composers Group, Afro-Cuban Jazz Ensemble - 2024-11-08 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - UW Jazz Composers Group, Afro-Cuban Jazz Ensemble - 2024-11-08 17:00:00 ical