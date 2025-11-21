UW Jazz Composers Group

UW Nancy Nicholas Hall 1300 Linden Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: Join us for an evening of jazz performances inspired by quilts! In collaboration with the Mead Witter School of Music jazz studies program, the Jazz Composers’ Group, (directed by Aruṇ Lūthrā) will perform original compositions inspired by the quilts on view in Parallel Lines and Find Your Quilt.

UW Nancy Nicholas Hall 1300 Linden Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
