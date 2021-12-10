UW Jazz Composers Group

press release: UW-Madison Tandem Press and the UW-Madison Mead Witter School of Music’s Jazz Studies Program are pleased to present the Tandem Press Friday Jazz Series. 5-7pm | 1743 Commercial Avenue.

Featuring students from the UW-Madison Mead Witter School of Music’s Jazz Studies Program under the leadership of Johannes Wallmann, the John and Carolyn Peterson Chair in Jazz Studies, along with Peter Dominguez, Arun Luthra, Chad McCullough, Nick Moran, and Les Thimming.

Friday, December 10, 2021, and Friday, May 6, 2022: Jazz Composers Group (dir. Les Thimmig)

We are happy to announce that we will be live streaming the Tandem Press Friday Jazz Series concerts.

Live streaming is brought to you by Audio for the Arts and the John and Carolyn Peterson Family Foundation.

If you won’t be able to join us in person, click here to live stream the performances.

About the Friday Jazz Series: Tandem Press has been hosting the Friday Jazz Series since 2014. The UW-Madison Mead Witter School of Music’s jazz ensembles have performed three concerts in Tandem Press’s print viewing area each academic semester. Throughout the event, audience members are also invited to view the current exhibition in the Tandem Press Apex Gallery and stroll through the Paula & David Kraemer Print Studio to see the newest artworks being created at Tandem Press and get a peek at how the printmaking process works. The Tandem Press Curators and Collaborative Printmakers are available throughout the evening to answer any questions and discuss Tandem Press projects. Since 2018, Audio for the Arts has been live streaming and recording the jazz performances and producing additional video content for our virtual audience.

Click here to watch recordings of past performances in the Friday Jazz Series on the Tandem Press YouTube Channel

About the University of Wisconsin-Madison Mead Witter School of Music: Since 1895, UW–Madison’s Mead Witter School of Music has been committed to a rigorous, student-centered musical education. One of the largest departments within the College of Letters & Science, the School of Music offers flexible programs with innovative and global approaches to music study. Public programming, diverse student ensembles, artists in residence, and prestigious faculty ensembles demonstrate how the Mead Witter School of Music embraces “The Wisconsin Idea,” the University’s ethos of sharing what we do with the broadest audience possible. The University of Wisconsin-Madison Mead Witter School of Music is accredited by the National Association of Schools of Music (NASM) and has been an institutional member of NASM since 1966.

About Dr. Johannes Wallmann: Dr. Johannes Wallmann, the John and Carolyn Peterson Chair in Jazz Studies, joined the University of Wisconsin–Madison Mead Witter School of Music as Director of Jazz Studies in the fall of 2012. A veteran of the New York and San Francisco Bay Area jazz scenes, he has performed extensively as a bandleader and as a sideman in local, national, and international venues. He has released five critically acclaimed CDs, including The Johannes Wallmann Quartet (1997), Alphabeticity (2003), Minor Prophets (2007), The Coasts (2010), Johannes Wallmann Quintet: The Town Musicians (2015), Love Wines (2018), and Day and Night (2018).