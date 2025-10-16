UW Lakeshore Nature Town Hall
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release: Please join Director Brad Herrick for an evening of conversation about the Lakeshore Nature Preserve. He will share his perspectives after one year at the Preserve and discuss goals and priorities for the next year and beyond. He will also provide updates on the design and construction of the Frautschi Center. The rest of the time will be dedicated to answering questions from the public. Refreshments will be provided.