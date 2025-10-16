UW Lakeshore Nature Town Hall

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release:  Please join Director Brad Herrick for an evening of conversation about the Lakeshore Nature Preserve. He will share his perspectives after one year at the Preserve and discuss goals and priorities for the next year and beyond. He will also provide updates on the design and construction of the Frautschi Center. The rest of the time will be dedicated to answering questions from the public. Refreshments will be provided.

Info

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Environment, Public Meetings
608-265-9275
Google Calendar - UW Lakeshore Nature Town Hall - 2025-10-16 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - UW Lakeshore Nature Town Hall - 2025-10-16 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - UW Lakeshore Nature Town Hall - 2025-10-16 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - UW Lakeshore Nature Town Hall - 2025-10-16 18:30:00 ical