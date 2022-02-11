from the UW Art Department newsletter: Professor of Art John Hitchcock is the curator of an important exhibition for our Department and the local art community, UW-Madison Alumni: A Legacy of Indigenous Perspectives. This exhibition opens to the public this coming Friday, the 11th and runs through March 21st at the Main Gallery of Memorial Union. It will be on view during this Spring’s Southern Graphics Council International Printmaking Conference here on campus next month. This exhibition features the printmaking work of four current Art Professors, Emeritus Professors, and our dynamic Art Department Alumni. Please take the time to see this show.

