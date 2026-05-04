UW-Madison Bridge Ensemble, Gerri DiMaggio, Ensemble Aubergine, Tony Casteñeda's Latin Jazz Band

media release: Celebrating Professor Peter Dominguez's retirement from UW Madison!

Featuring the UW-Madison Bridge Ensemble, Gerri DiMaggio and Tony Casteñeda's Latin Jazz Band!

$20 at the door. Come celebrate the end of the semester at Cafe Coda!

Full Schedule:

3:00- 4:15: Bridge Ensemble Final Performance!

4:45 - 5:55 Gerri DiMaggio

6-6:45 Ensemble Aubergine (next door at Aubergine)

7:15 - 9: Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band

UW-Madison Bridge Ensemble:

Started in 2021 by Peter Dominguez assisted by Ben Ferris, the UW Bridge Ensemble has traveled to dozens of public schools across Wisconsin and Illinois doing outreach with hundreds of young music students. Comprised of a string quartet with a jazz quartet, the ensemble also bridges the often siloed western-European classical and jazz areas within the UW School of Music. With a focus on creativity, improvisation, and connection, the ensemble often features student arrangements and compositions. PjD fest is the final performance of this project, and will feature alumni of the ensemble from all five of those years.