UW-Madison Cello Ensemble + Mark Brampton Smith

media release: The UW-Madison Cello Ensemble + professionals from MSO and Organist Mark Brampton Smith

"Music for Evelyn: A Celebration of Life," celebrates the life of daughter, friend, and cellist Evelyn Anne Smith (1983-2022), and makes a special space of reflection for all those who have been touched by the loss of loved ones gone too soon.

Works by Bach, Klengel, Elgar, Weaver, Popper, and more, plus a special performance of Waterwheel for 8 cellos (2023) by Eleri Beal, a UW-Whitewater cello/composition major.

Update on the Grace Presents live stream

Our beloved videographer since 2020, Dave Alcorn, has moved to Pittsburgh to pursue a career opportunity as Director of Digital Marketing and Engagement for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. Please join us in thanking Dave for his years of committed support and expertise in providing pristine, high-quality documentation of the Grace Presents concert series, especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when live concert attendance was not an option.

﻿For the time being, Grace Presents will pause its live-streaming service to focus on maintainging the highest quality experience for in-person concerts. Select concerts will still be audio-recorded by Bruce and Tim Kasprzyk. Stay tuned here for ways to access these recordings.

Enjoy the archive of Grace Presents livestreamed concerts at youtube.com/gracepresentsconcerts.

Grace Presents is sustained by generous donations from members of the Madison and Dane County communities. Will you consider making a donation so we can keep supporting local musicians and presenting these high-quality, free concerts to the public?