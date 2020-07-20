ONLINE: UW-Madison Division of the Arts Instagram Live

press release: Each semester, the Division of the Arts Interdisciplinary Arts Residency Program invites artists to teach an interdisciplinary course, participate in community outreach, and hold public events. For the upcoming academic year, the Dance Department will host Michele Byrd-McPhee in fall 2020 and Litza Bixler in spring 2021. Byrd-McPhee will chat with assistant professor of dance Duane Holland on Instagram Live, Monday from noon-1 pm.