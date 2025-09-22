UW-Madison Low Brass Ensemble

Stoughton Opera House 381 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589

media release: A dazzling array of musical talents will be showcased throughout the season during these hour-long programs, organized by John Beutel and sponsored by the Stoughton Area Senior Center. All Music Appreciation events are free and open to the public.

The UW-Madison Low Brass Ensemble is a collective of the Trombone Choir and Tuba/Euphonium Ensemble. The group plays original compositions, transcriptions, and arrangements of all kinds of music.

608-877-4400
