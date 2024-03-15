media release: University of Wisconsin-Madison’s 4th-year student, Chloe Druckrey, plans to entertain audiences with her Senior Honors Concert, "Out of Our Minds," a dance concert used to explore varying choreographic processes and share creativity. The performance is scheduled for March 15, 2024, at 3:30 PM at H’Doubler Performance Space in Lathrop Hall, Madison.

Druckrey was graciously awarded the Mary Alice “Buff” Brennan Award for researching choreographic processes and creativity. Her research involved interviews with various choreographers throughout the United States where she asked in-depth questions about individuals' creativity, choreographic process, and the environment they hold while they are creating and teaching material. With this information, she recreated these ideas with her own choreography. “Out of Our Minds” will feature six dances based on six varying choreographers, and one dance exploring Druckrey’s own creativity and process.

“Out of Our Minds” features 12 talented dancers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison as well as Chloe Druckrey herself. This concert will showcase a diverse range of dances that blend Druckrey’s background in jazz, musical theater, and contemporary. Each performance was meticulously choreographed by following each choreographer's process while also creating fun, entertaining, and thought-provoking elements throughout

The concert will take place on March 15, 2024, at 3:30 PM at Lathrop Hall, located at 1050 University Ave, Madison, WI 53706, and the concert is FREE to the public. Don't miss your chance to experience the entertainment of "Out of Our Minds".