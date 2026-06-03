The Big Payback

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UW Hamel Music Center-Mead Witter Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: Join us for a night of incredible music with a mission. This benefit concert is presented by award winning jazz-rock band, The Big Payback! All proceeds will support scholarships for future Summer Music Clinic students.

Multiple members of The Big Payback are proud alumni of Summer Music Clinic, and they are returning to the stage to give back to the program that helped shape their music careers.

Pay-what-you-can event. Suggested donation: $20.

Questions? Contact us at: smc@wisc.edu or 608-263-2242.

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UW Hamel Music Center-Mead Witter Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
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Music
608-263-2242
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