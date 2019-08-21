UW Men's Soccer

press release: The Badgers are back at it on the field this week as the men's soccer team opens with an exhibition friendly match against Madison's professional soccer team, Forward Madison FC. Wisconsin will host the game Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m. at McClimon Soccer Complex. The exhibition is tentatively scheduled for two 30-minute halves.

The game is free and open to the public.

Forward Madison FC began its inaugural season this past March, competing in USL League One. The Flamingos play home games at Madison's Breese Stevens Field.

The Badgers played their first exhibition of 2019 Sunday, Aug. 18, at Saint Louis. Following the Forward Madison FC match, the Badgers welcome Loyola-Chicago on Sunday, Aug. 25, at 6 p.m. to McClimon for a final exhibition before kicking off their regular season on Friday, Aug. 30, at home against UC Davis at 7 p.m. The Badgers also play host to UAB on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. in a game originally scheduled for the following day.