UW Men's Soccer

vs. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

press release: Wisconsin Men's Soccer is played at the McClimon Memorial Track & Soccer Complex. All tickets are general admission and sold at the event only. There are no advanced single game sales. Tickets go on-sale starting one hour prior to the event and are available at the ticket booth located right outside the entrance. Ticket prices are $5 for adults, and $2 for youth (2-17), UW students, and seniors (55+).