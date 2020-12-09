UW Men's Basketball

Kohl Center 601 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

vs. Louisville.

media release: The Badgers host Green Bay and new head coach Will Ryan – son of legendary Wisconsin head coach Bo Ryan – on Tuesday at 4 p.m. (CT) at the Kohl Center. Wisconsin then travels to face Marquette on Friday at 6 p.m. CT in Milwaukee.

The COVID-19 pandemic will not allow us to have fans in attendance at the Kohl Center.

Info

Kohl Center 601 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Spectator Sports
608-262-1440
Google Calendar - UW Men's Basketball - 2020-12-09 18:15:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - UW Men's Basketball - 2020-12-09 18:15:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - UW Men's Basketball - 2020-12-09 18:15:00 Outlook iCalendar - UW Men's Basketball - 2020-12-09 18:15:00 ical