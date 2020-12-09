UW Men's Basketball
Kohl Center 601 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
vs. Louisville.
media release: The Badgers host Green Bay and new head coach Will Ryan – son of legendary Wisconsin head coach Bo Ryan – on Tuesday at 4 p.m. (CT) at the Kohl Center. Wisconsin then travels to face Marquette on Friday at 6 p.m. CT in Milwaukee.
The COVID-19 pandemic will not allow us to have fans in attendance at the Kohl Center.
Info
Kohl Center 601 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Spectator Sports