UW Men's Basketball

media release: The COVID-19 pandemic will not allow the Badgers to have fans in attendance at the Kohl Center.

The Wisconsin men’s basketball team announced Sunday that its game scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 16, against Northern Iowa has been called off, after UNI announced that it will not play its final two non-conference games.

The Badgers will instead play host to Loyola (Chicago) on Tuesday. The game is scheduled to tip at 7 p.m. (CT) on Big Ten Network.