UW Men's Basketball

media release: Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and men's and women's hockey home games will be played this season without fans in the stands for an indefinite period of time, UW Athletics announced in November.

Similar to the approach Wisconsin Athletics is taking with Camp Randall Stadium, fans will not be allowed into the Kohl Center for basketball or LaBahn Arena for hockey due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UW had announced earlier in the fall that there would be no season tickets for basketball or hockey this season and season ticket holders have already been refunded or are in the process of being refunded.