UW Men's Basketball

media release: The Wisconsin men’s basketball program announced its 2021-22 non-conference schedule on Tuesday, featuring a home matchup with rival Marquette and a Thanksgiving trip to Maui.

The Badgers are scheduled to get things started on October 29 hosting an exhibition against UW-Whitewater at the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin tips off the regular season November 9 hosting St. Francis Brooklyn at the Kohl Center. UW will also welcome in-state opponent Green Bay to Madison on November 12.

As part of the Big Ten vs. Big East Gavitt Tipoff Games, Wisconsin hosts Providence in Madison on November 15. The Badgers and Friars will meet for the first time since 1996.

During Thanksgiving week, Wisconsin will play in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, Nov. 22-24. The Badgers open up tournament play against Texas A&M on Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. (CT) on ESPN2. On Nov. 23, UW will face either Butler or Houston.

For this year’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge, the Badgers will travel to Atlanta for a game against Georgia Tech on December 1. Wisconsin also visited the Yellow Jackets in 2001 as part of the third-annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Wisconsin hosts rival Marquette on December 4 at the Kohl Center.

Complete tip times and television designations will be announced at a later date.