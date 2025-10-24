UW Men's Hockey
Kohl Center 601 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: The Badgers' home-opening series against Minnesota State is on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 16-17. Puck drop for both games is set for 7 p.m.
Wisconsin will also play Alaska at the Kohl Center on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 24-25. Friday's game will start at 7 p.m., while Saturday's contest will begin at 6 p.m.
For the latest information and updates on Wisconsin men's basketball, follow @BadgerMHockey on social media.
Interested in purchasing new season tickets? Fill out this form.