UW Men's Hockey

media release: No. 11 Wisconsin men's hockey will play its first four games of the season at 7 p.m. CT. The Badgers open their season on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8 and 9, against Michigan Tech at the Kohl Center, then return to the building for a series against Army on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 14 and 15.

UW's first road trip of the season, to No. 2 St. Cloud State, takes place on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22 and 23. The Friday contest begins at 7:30 p.m., while the Saturday game is a 6 p.m. start.

The Badgers officially open practice Saturday, Oct. 2, then travel to Chippewa Falls for a scrimmage on Sunday, Oct. 3, at 1 p.m. against No. 6 Minnesota Duluth. The balance of the season's game times and the television schedule is still to come.

Wisconsin won its first Big Ten regular-season title during the 2020-21 campaign, while head coach Tony Granato grabbed his second Big Ten Coach of the Year honor in the process. Badgers earned various individual honors as Cole Caufield led the nation in scoring and won the Hobey Baker Memorial Trophy as the nation's top player, while Dylan Holloway was a top-10 finalist for the award. Among other players earning accolades, goaltender Cameron Rowe earned a Big Ten All-Rookie Team nod.