UW Men's Hockey

vs. Clarkson, 7 pm, 10/25-26.

press release: There are two price levels of tickets sold for Wisconsin Men’s Hockey single game tickets, Reserved ($24)and Upper Reserved ($20). Reserved tickets refer to all seats in the 100 and 200 levels of the Kohl Center, as well as the first three rows of the 300 level. Upper Reserved tickets are located in row D and above in the 300 level. The on-sale date for all general public single game tickets is Friday, September 20.