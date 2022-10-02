UW Men's Hockey

media release: Mark your calendars for Sunday, Oct 2, and Friday, Oct. 14. Those are the first two days you'll be able to catch the Wisconsin men's hockey team in Madison during the 2022-23 college hockey season.

Wisconsin's first outside competition will take place on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m., against Lakehead in an exhibition contest against the Canadian university at the Kohl Center. Tickets information for the exhibition contest and single-game tickets for the entire season will be available soon. The Lakehead contest is not part of Wisconsin's season ticket package.

The Badgers will officially open the year on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7-8 at Ohio State for a Big Ten Conference series against the Buckeyes.

UW opens regular-season play with a Kohl Center series on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15 against St. Cloud State, before visiting Minnesota Duluth (Oct. 28-29).

UW returns to conference play against on Oct. 28-29 against Penn State, before returning to the road for a Nov. 4-5 series at Michigan State.

Home series against LIU (Nov. 11-12) and Lindenwood (Nov. 18-19) lead into a week off, then a home series against Michigan (Dec. 2-3).

UW visits Minnesota to close out the first semester (Dec. 9-10).

After the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off on Dec. 28-29 in Milwaukee, the Badgers stay home for three weeks, playing host to Notre Dame (Jan. 6-7), the U.S. Under-18 Team for an exhibition (Jan. 13) and Ohio State (Jan. 20-21).

UW then visits Notre Dame (Jan. 27-28) and Michigan (Feb. 3-4), before wrapping up its home slate with Minnesota (Feb. 10-11) and Michigan State (Feb. 17-18).

The Badgers close their regular season at Penn State on Feb. 24-25.

The Big Ten Tournament starts the following week on campus sites, before NCAA regionals in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Allentown, Pennsylvania, Fargo, North Dakota and Manchester, New Hampshire take place in late March.

The 2023 NCAA Men's Frozen Four, with Wisconsin as the host school, runs April 6 and 8 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The Wisconsin men's hockey schedule is subject to change. Game times and television designations will come at a later date.