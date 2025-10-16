UW Men's Hockey

media release: The Wisconsin men's hockey 2025-26 non-conference schedule is out and the Badgers begin on the road at Lindenwood for a Friday and Saturday, Oct. 3-4 series in the St. Louis area.

UW's regular-season home-opening series sees the Badgers take on Minnesota State at the Kohl Center for the first time since November 2012. It also will mark an intriguing match-up for UW and head coach Mike Hastings, who will face the school he directed before arriving in Madison. Members of Hastings' staff, as well as three skaters, also own prior ties to the Mavericks.

The Badgers' home schedule will also feature series against Big Ten hockey schools Minnesota, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State. The Big Ten schedule, as well as remaining game times, will be announced at a later date.

The annual Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off in Milwaukee will include a stellar field with the Badgers, defending NCAA-champion Western Michigan, Boston College and Lake Superior State taking part (Buy Tickets).

Season ticket sales will resume the week of Aug. 4, while single-game tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the general public in September.

