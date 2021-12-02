UW Men's Hockey

Exhibition vs U.S. Under-18 Team.

media release: Wisconsin won its first Big Ten regular-season title during the 2020-21 campaign, while head coach Tony Granato grabbed his second Big Ten Coach of the Year honor in the process. Badgers earned various individual honors as Cole Caufield led the nation in scoring and won the Hobey Baker Memorial Trophy as the nation's top player, while Dylan Holloway was a top-10 finalist for the award. Among other players earning accolades, goaltender Cameron Rowe earned a Big Ten All-Rookie Team nod.