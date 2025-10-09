UW Men's Hockey

media release: The Wisconsin men's hockey team is set to play an exhibition game against the U.S. National Team Development Program's (US NTDP) Under-18 Team at the Kohl Center on Thursday, Oct. 9. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Thursday when single-game tickets go on sale for all Wisconsin men's hockey games.

Tickets for the U.S. Under-18 Team exhibition will cost $10. Season-ticket holders will have access to $5 tickets for the contest.

Wisconsin boasts a 6-5-0 record against the U.S. Under-18 Team, a team of the nation's top high school-aged players. UW last skated against the U.S. Under-18 Team on March 2, 2025, in Madison.

All-time, 44 Badgers are products of the U.S. NTDP, including two current skaters: freshman defenseman Logan Hensler (USA years: 2022-24) and junior defenseman Zach Schulz (2021-23).

The Badgers officially drop the puck on the 2025-26 season with a Friday-Saturday, Oct. 3-4 series at Lindenwood in Maryland Heights, Missouri. Both games begin at 7 p.m.

To unsubscribe from this group and stop receiving emails from it, send an email to wisconsinmenshockeymedia+ unsubscribe@g-groups.wisc.edu.