UW Men's Hockey

Google Calendar - UW Men's Hockey - 2018-10-07 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - UW Men's Hockey - 2018-10-07 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UW Men's Hockey - 2018-10-07 17:00:00 iCalendar - UW Men's Hockey - 2018-10-07 17:00:00

Kohl Center 601 W. Dayton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Like it did to open the 2016-17 campaign, the Wisconsin men's hockey team will begin the 2018-19 season with an exhibition contest against the University of Victoria at the Kohl Center. The Badgers will welcome the Vikes on Sunday, Oct. 7 at 5 p.m.

Information on tickets for the event will be announced in the coming week. 

The Badgers are led by third-year head coach Tony Granato, who also served as the 2018 U.S. Olympic Team head coach.

Senior defenseman, captain and two-time honorable mention All-Big Ten pick Peter Tischke leads a defensive corps that boasts five NHL draft picks, including 2018 first-round pick K'Andre Miller. Up front, senior alternate captain Seamus Malone leads what should be a balanced scoring attack, while junior and 2017 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten pick Jack Berry returns as the most experienced goaltender.

UW opens the regular season on Friday, Oct. 12, against national power Boston College at the Kohl Center.

Info
Kohl Center 601 W. Dayton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Spectator Sports
608-262-1440
Google Calendar - UW Men's Hockey - 2018-10-07 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - UW Men's Hockey - 2018-10-07 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UW Men's Hockey - 2018-10-07 17:00:00 iCalendar - UW Men's Hockey - 2018-10-07 17:00:00