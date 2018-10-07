UW Men's Hockey

press release: Like it did to open the 2016-17 campaign, the Wisconsin men's hockey team will begin the 2018-19 season with an exhibition contest against the University of Victoria at the Kohl Center. The Badgers will welcome the Vikes on Sunday, Oct. 7 at 5 p.m.

Information on tickets for the event will be announced in the coming week.

The Badgers are led by third-year head coach Tony Granato, who also served as the 2018 U.S. Olympic Team head coach.

Senior defenseman, captain and two-time honorable mention All-Big Ten pick Peter Tischke leads a defensive corps that boasts five NHL draft picks, including 2018 first-round pick K'Andre Miller. Up front, senior alternate captain Seamus Malone leads what should be a balanced scoring attack, while junior and 2017 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten pick Jack Berry returns as the most experienced goaltender.

UW opens the regular season on Friday, Oct. 12, against national power Boston College at the Kohl Center.