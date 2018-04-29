UW Men's Rowing

press release: After taking last weekend off following competition at the Stanford Invitational, the No. 11 Wisconsin men's rowing team travels to Baraboo for a packed weekend of racing at Devil's Lake State Park.

The regatta serves as the Badgers' final weekend of racing before the 2018 Eastern Association of Rowing Colleges (Eastern Sprints) Championships in May.

Wisconsin kicks off racing Saturday with a three-way battle against No. 10 Boston University and MIT for the Jablonic and Cochrane Cups, respectively.

The varsity eight looks to earn the Jablonic Cup, named after long-time UW rowing coach Randy Jablonic, for the first time since 2012.

"The racing should be good," head coach Chris Clark said. "BU, you look at the results and they're closely matched. I think if we raced them 10 times, we would hopefully beat them five and they'd beat us five. That's a you-pick-em' in that race."

In addition, Wisconsin will race MIT in the hopes of claiming the Cochrane Cup for the 13th-consecutive season. Named after former MIT president Admiral Edward L. Cochrane, the Cochrane Cup is the Badgers' longest contested series, with the first race dating back to 1961.

Several Wisconsin boats will battle MSOE and Minnesota to wrap up competition on Saturday.

The Badgers round out action at Devil's Lake on Sunday when they go head-to-head with No. 6 Northeastern for the Congram Cup. The Badgers hope to earn the cup for the first time since its inception in 2013.

"Northeastern has shown to be a little better than us lately, especially in the fall," Clark said. "We're the underdog in that race."

9:30 am Jablonic Cup (BU) /Cochrane Cup (MIT) Varsity Eight Wisconsin Boston U. MIT

9:45 am Second Varsity Eight Boston U. Wisconsin MIT

10 am Third Varsity Eight Wisconsin Boston U.

11 am Varsity Four A Wisconsin Minn MSOE Minn

11:15 am Varsity Four B Wisconsin Minn MSOE Minn

11:30 am Freshman Eight Wisconsin Minn Wisconsin

11:45 am Freshman Eight B Wisconsin Minn

12 pm Varsity Eight Wisconsin Minn

12:15 pm Second Varsity Eight Wisconsin Minn

12:30 pm Freshman Four Wisconsin Minn Minn Wisconsin

12:45 pm Freshman Four B Wisconsin Minn Minn Wisconsin

1 pm MIT vs. MSOE Varsity Eight MSOE MIT MIT 2V8

SUNDAY RACE SCHEDULE (Subject to change)

Time Event Lane 1 Lane 2 Lane 3

12:40 pm Third Varsity/Freshmen Eight Northeastern 3V8 Wisconsin F8 Wisconsin 3V8

1 pm Second Varsity Eight Wisconsin Northeastern

1:20 pm Congram Cup (Varsity Eight) Northeastern Wisconsin