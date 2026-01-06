media release: Join the UW-Madison Department of Human Oncology for the UW Neuro-Oncology: Teeing off Against Brain Tumors Charity Golf Tournament and help us continue to fund groundbreaking research to help end brain cancer while supporting patients and survivors during their journey.

More than 90,000 people are diagnosed with a primary brain tumor each year in the U.S. each year. Please join us to honor the courage of those affected by brain cancer and in support of brain cancer research.

Proceeds to benefit neuro-oncology research and services at the University of Wisconsin.

$200 per golfer, $800 for a foursome, $50 for dinner-only.

Registration includes:

• 18 holes of golf

• Use of golf cart

• Box Lunch - available from 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

• Dinner Buffet

• Raffle ticket for prize drawings

• Gift pack

• Mulligans and additional raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the event

Questions? Contact Alyse Peters at alyse.peters@wisc.edu

Event Schedule