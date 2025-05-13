The UW Now

media release:

Since January, the Trump administration has been implementing or discussing major changes that would affect fiscal policy in America, both in taxing and spending. How have these conversations affected the markets, interest rates, and inflation? Will Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) efforts produce significant savings? How might tax changes affect the deficit? What can the average taxpayer do to plan for the future?

Join the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association’s Mike Knetter on Tuesday, May 13, at 7 p.m. CDT. This UW Now livestream will feature a live discussion with UW experts who will answer these questions and offer their insights on the latest developments on this issue.

New: To watch live and chat with our guests, please take one minute to register, and you’ll be sent a link to watch the program. If you can’t tune in on the night of the show, we’ll send you a link to the recorded version following the event. To watch past programs, check out the Wisconsin Alumni Association YouTube channel.

Featured Speakers