The UW Now

media release: UW-Madison is a research powerhouse, ranking sixth in the nation for research spending. Historically, federal funding through agencies such as the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation have supported research aimed at critical challenges such as cancer or Alzheimer’s disease detection and treatment. How would the proposed changes in research funding affect major universities like UW-Madison? What does grant funding actually pay for, and how will reductions be felt by principal investigators, clinical researchers, graduate students and others?

Join the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association’s Mike Knetter on Tuesday, April 15, at 7 p.m. CDT. This UW Now Livestream will feature a live discussion with UW experts who will answer these questions and offer their insights on the latest developments on this issue.

New: To watch live and chat with our guests, please take one minute to register, and you’ll be sent a link to watch the program. If you can’t tune in on the night of the show, we’ll send you a link to the recorded version following the event. To watch past programs, check out the Wisconsin Alumni Association YouTube channel.

Featured Speakers