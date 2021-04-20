ONLINE: The UW Now

press release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

April 20: A Cost-Effective Green Future

As people around the world work to build healthier, sustainable societies, one key issue remains constant: developing solutions that are not only environmentally friendly but also financially viable. What are the most important technological breakthroughs that help us efficiently achieve better quality of life? What are the most important investments we can make today to improve air quality? What are the most important investments we can make to reduce energy consumption or improve the mix of energy sources to reduce the burden on the environment?

On the next UW Now Livestream, experts will discuss how they’re working to build a more sustainable future. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Featured guests:

Martha Goodell is a cofounder and managing partner at Enigami Partners LLC in Chicago. She is an investment professional with more than 25 years of experience in asset management, corporate venture capital, angel investing, management consulting, and project finance in the energy and infrastructure sectors. Enigami supports institutional clients who are investing in large-scale renewable energy, traditional energy, conversion technologies, and infrastructure projects. Goodell focuses on connecting investors with climate-resilient projects seeking capital. She is also a member of the board of visitors of the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies at UW–Madison.

Tracey Holloway, PhD, is the 2017–21 Gaylord Nelson Distinguished Professor at UW–Madison, jointly appointed in the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and the Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences. As an air quality scientist, she works at the intersection of air quality, energy, climate, and public health. Holloway also serves as the team lead for NASA’s Health and Air Quality Applied Sciences Team, which connects NASA data with stakeholder interests in air quality management and public health. She is a cofounder and served as the first president of the Earth Science Women’s Network. She was a Stanford University Leopold Leadership Fellow, an American Association for the Advancement of Science Leshner Leadership Fellow, a TEDx speaker, the first recipient of the MIT Clean Energy Education and Empowerment Award in education and mentoring, and a recipient of the 2018 UW–Madison Undergraduate Research Student Mentoring Award.

More info: https://www.allwaysforward.org/uwnow/. A recording of this livestream will be available on uwalumni.com after the event.

WFAA plans to host The UW Now Livestream weekly, featuring UW–Madison faculty and staff with unique expertise.