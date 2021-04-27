ONLINE: The UW Now

press release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

April 27: U.S. and China Relations

Featuring:

James Stavridis, PhD — retired four-star admiral, chair emeritus of the board of the U.S. Naval Institute, operating executive of The Carlyle Group, chair of the board of counselors of McLarty Associates, columnist for TIME magazine, and chief international security analyst for NBC News

Jessica Weeks, PhD — professor of political science and H. Douglas Weaver Chair in Diplomacy and International Relations

More info: https://www.allwaysforward.org/uwnow/. A recording of this livestream will be available on uwalumni.com after the event.

WFAA plans to host The UW Now Livestream weekly, featuring UW–Madison faculty and staff with unique expertise.