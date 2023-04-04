The UW Now

press release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

April 4: Although the inflation rate has come down somewhat since peaking in June of 2022, consumer prices remain high, and fears of a recession persist. The Federal Reserve has repeatedly raised interest rates in the hopes of stabilizing the economy, but is it enough? Is this tactic better or worse than doing nothing at all? Do recent bank failures point to signs of greater economic stress in the country?

On the next UW Now Livestream, a panel of UW-Madison alumni experts will discuss the outlook for inflation, interest rates, and economic activity for the balance of 2023 and beyond. The program will be moderated by Mike Knetter, CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Featured guests:

Dana Peterson is the chief economist and center leader of economy, strategy, and finance at The Conference Board, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit business membership and research group organization that conducts economic and business management research. In her work, she analyzes global economic themes having direct financial market implications, including monetary policy; fiscal and trade policy; debt; taxation; environmental, social, and governance investing; and demographics. Peterson’s research covering rates, equities, credit, foreign exchange, commodities, political analysis, and asset allocation has been featured by U.S. and international news outlets, both print and broadcast. Previously, Peterson worked for Citi Bank, where she served as a North America economist and a global economist.

Brad Tank is an expert on macroeconomics and monetary policy. He is the chief investment officer and managing director of Neuberger Berman, as well as the global head of the Fixed Income Multi-Sector Group. He is a member of the firm’s Operating, Investment Risk, and Asset Allocation Committees and the Investment Strategy Committee for the Fixed Income Multi-Sector Group. He brings 38 years of industry experience in a variety of executive leadership positions and mutual fund management.

Mike Stohler is the chief investment officer of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association. Previously, he served as the managing director of investments at Washington University (Saint Louis) Investment Management Company (WUIMC). Prior to joining WUIMC, Stohler worked in multi-asset class portfolio management with JP Morgan Private Bank. He began his career as a high school physics teacher in Indiana before earning a PhD in physics at Purdue University in 2002. He later received a master of business administration degree from New York University’s Stern School of Business.