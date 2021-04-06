ONLINE: The UW Now

press release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

For more than 30 years, Barry Alvarez has built a legacy that is virtually unmatched in collegiate athletics. Since his arrival in January of 1990, what was once a struggling athletic department has been transformed into a nationally recognized brand with broad-based success and a legendary following. His rebuild of Badgers football was at the foundation of this turnaround but was only the beginning. What was the key to turning Badgers football into such a powerhouse? How did that translate to other areas of Wisconsin athletics? Why did Alvarez stay at the UW all these years when so many schools would have rolled out a fresh red carpet for him? What have been some of his favorite moments throughout the years? What are his hopes and predictions for the future of Badgers athletics?

On the next UW Now Livestream: a conversation with Barry Alvarez. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Alvarez has been the director of athletics at the University of Wisconsin–Madison for 18 years. He also served as head football coach from 1990 to 2005 and as assistant director and football coach from 2004 to 2006. In just his third season at the UW, Alvarez led Wisconsin to the first Rose Bowl victory in school history. Since that season, the football team has played in 26 bowl games and won six Big Ten titles. Prior to Alvarez’s arrival, the school record for wins in a season was nine, last accomplished in 1901. Since 1993, UW–Madison has beaten that record 13 times. Alvarez is one of just 16 football coaches in Big Ten history to win at least 100 games at a single school. He was voted into the state of Wisconsin’s athletic hall of fame and the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame in 2009, the College Football Hall of Fame and UW Athletic Hall of Fame in 2010, and the Orange Bowl Hall of Fame in 2016.

More info: https://www.allwaysforward.org/uwnow/. A recording of this livestream will be available on uwalumni.com after the event.

WFAA plans to host The UW Now Livestream weekly, featuring UW–Madison faculty and staff with unique expertise.