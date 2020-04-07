The UW Now

press release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

Research for Our Changing Times

As one of the top research universities in the world, the UW is on the front lines of many of our most pressing challenges. Find out about the work happening on campus right now — without leaving your living room!

Join fellow UW alumni online for a livestreamed faculty lightning talk moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association, followed by a Q & A session via live chat.

A recording of each livestream will be available on YouTube after the event.

April 7, 7 p.m. CDT

Featuring:

Phill Gross ’82, MS’83 — founder of Adage Capital, who has spent his career analyzing the health care sector. He will share his views of the prospects for new COVID-related medical interventions and how they might shape the outcome.

Ricky Sandler ’91 — founder and CEO/CIO of Eminence Capital and an adjunct professor of finance at UW–Madison, who will share his thoughts on what a potential financial recovery might look like.

Julie Van Cleave ’81, MBA’83 — Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association, who will share her view on the economy and implications for the financial markets.