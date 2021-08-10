ONLINE: The UW Now

press release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

A recent survey of business economists predicted rising prices, labor shortages, and persistent inflation pressures for the foreseeable future. Yet other observers argue that recent price pressures are a temporary result of pandemic adjustments. So, which is it? How should consumers, investors, businesses, and policymakers form decisions in a world with a high degree of price uncertainty? Should we bet on one outcome or the other — or a little bit of both?

On the next UW Now Livestream, a panel of experts will discuss current inflation trends and their implications. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association (WFAA).

Featured guests:

Dana Peterson MS’02 is the chief economist and center leader of economy, strategy, and finance at The Conference Board, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit business membership and research organization that conducts economic and business management research. In her work, she analyzes global economic themes that have direct financial market implications, including monetary policy; fiscal and trade policy; debt; taxation; environmental, social, and governance investing; and demographics. Peterson’s research on rates, equities, credit, foreign exchange, commodities, political analysis, and asset allocation has been featured by U.S. and international news outlets, both in print and broadcast. Previously, Peterson worked for Citibank, where she served as a North America economist and a global economist. She has also worked at the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, DC.

Mike Stohler is the chief investment officer of WFAA. He was selected for this role last month, after WFAA conducted a nationwide search. Previously, Stohler served as the managing director of investments at Washington University (Saint Louis) Investment Management Company (WUIMC). Prior to joining WUIMC, Stohler worked in multi-asset class portfolio management with JP Morgan Private Bank. He began his career as a high school physics teacher in Indiana before earning a PhD in physics at Purdue University in 2002. He later received a master of business administration degree from New York University’s Stern School of Business.

Noah Williams is the Juli Plant Grainger Professor of Economics at UW–Madison and the founding director of the Center for Research on the Wisconsin Economy (CROWE). His research focuses on macroeconomics — particularly monetary policy, social insurance programs, and financial markets. He has coauthored several papers with Nobel Prize recipients Lars Peter Hansen and Thomas Sargent. A consultant to the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, he is also a member of the Wisconsin Economic Advisors Roundtable. His research on state economies, which underlies the work of CROWE, has been supported by a grant from the National Science Foundation.

More info: https://www.allwaysforward.org/uwnow/. A recording of this livestream will be available on uwalumni.com after the event.

WFAA plans to host The UW Now Livestream weekly, featuring UW–Madison faculty and staff with unique expertise.