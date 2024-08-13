media release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

Since 2020, The UW Now Livestream has featured experts on timely and relevant topics. As we celebrate 100 episodes of this show, we’ll turn to UW experts who have offered significant insights on three subjects:

With the unprecedented developments in politics this summer, there is a lot to unpack regarding the 2024 campaign. What are the latest polls in Wisconsin and nationwide telling us about the presidential election? What can we expect between now and November? How are the dynamics different because of the recent change in the Democratic ticket?

The economy and inflation have been major issues for Americans to consider — for their ballots and their wallets. What will happen with inflation and the job market heading into the fall? Will the Fed dare to change rates before the election? Will we hit the soft landing of controlling inflation without provoking a recession?

COVID-19 was the very first issue covered on The UW Now Livestream, and although so much has changed, we’re seeing a surge of the virus yet again. How long will people test and distance due to COVID? What do we know now that has us better prepared for future viruses? What is the biggest pandemic fear on the horizon?

Join Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association CEO Mike Knetter on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m. CDT as he moderates a live discussion with leading experts on these topics. To watch past programs, check out the Wisconsin Alumni Association YouTube channel.

Featured Speakers