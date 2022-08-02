The UW Now

press release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

Aug. 2 marks 160 days of war in Ukraine. As Russian and Ukrainian forces continue to battle, the ripple effect of the war continues to reverberate around the world. With everything from natural gas rationing in Europe to Russia announcing it will withdraw from the International Space Station project, the war’s impact is widespread.

How and when might it end? Will Ukraine retake the Donbas region? What can the history of the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces tell us about current events? Are global sanctions working? How is Putin’s alliance with China affecting the aspirations of both countries? Why isn’t India more supportive of the West in this situation? Will Russia ever be welcome among Western nations again — and if not, do they care?

On the next UW Now Livestream, UW-Madison experts will discuss the current state of war and global alliances concerning Ukraine. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Our featured guests:

Mark Copelovitch, PhD, is a professor of political science and public affairs in the Robert M. La Follette School of Public Affairs at UW-Madison. He is also the director of the UW’s Center for European Studies and an affiliate of the Center for German and European Studies and the Jean Monnet European Union Center of Excellence. He specializes in international political economics and international organizations, with a focus on the politics of international trade, international finance, the International Monetary Fund, and European integration. He is the author of “The International Monetary Fund in the Global Economy: Banks, Bonds, and Bailouts” (Cambridge University Press, 2010), as well as articles in Comparative Political Studies, the Journal of Politics, International Organization, International Studies Quarterly, and the Review of International Organizations.

Yoshiko Herrera, PhD, is a professor of political science at UW-Madison. Her research on Russian politics; nationalism, identity, and ethnic politics; political economy and state statistics (national accounts); and international norms has been published by numerous outlets including Cambridge University Press, Cornell University Press, Perspectives on Politics, Comparative Politics, Political Analysis, Social Science Quarterly, Post-Soviet Affairs, and others. At UW-Madison, Herrera teaches courses on comparative politics, social identity, and post-communist politics. Before arriving in Madison in 2007, Herrera was the John L. Loeb Associate Professor of Social Sciences at Harvard University (1999-2007). She is also a former director of the Center for Russia, East Europe, and Central Asia; former codirector of the Institute for Regional and International Studies; and former director of the UW-Madison partnership with Nazarbayev University.

Andrew Kydd, PhD, is a professor of political science at UW-Madison and an affiliate of the Center for Russia, East Europe, and Central Asia. His research interests center on the game theoretic analysis of international security issues such as proliferation, terrorism, trust, and conflict resolution. He has published articles in the American Political Science Review, International Organization, World Politics, and International Security, among other journals. His book, “Trust and Mistrust in International Relations,” was published in 2005 by Princeton University Press and won the 2006 Conflict Processes Best Book Award. Prior to joining UW-Madison’s Department of Political Science in 2007, he taught at the University of California-Riverside and Harvard University.

More info: https://www.allwaysforward.org/uwnow/. A recording of this livestream will be available on uwalumni.com after the event.