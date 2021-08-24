ONLINE: The UW Now

press release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

Aug. 24:

As a new school year approaches, there are many questions about the best way to return to campus. How is the UW planning to apply the lessons learned over the previous year? What contingency plans are in place to address the COVID-19 delta variant surge — or other potential variants that may arise? How will evolving public health policies affect UW athletics? Will fans be allowed in the stands this year? How might recent developments in the NCAA impact UW athletics in the future?

On the next UW Now Livestream, two university leaders will discuss the return to campus. This event will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Featured Guests:

Rebecca Blank, PhD, has been chancellor of the University of Wisconsin–Madison since 2013. She is an internationally respected economist who also has worked in three different presidential administrations. Most recently, she served as deputy secretary and acting secretary of commerce under President Obama. She has also served on the faculty at the University of Michigan, Northwestern University, and Princeton University and was a fellow at the Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy research think tank in Washington, D.C.

Chris McIntosh is the director of athletics at UW–Madison, where he previously held the position of deputy athletic director since 2017. He was a consensus all-American offensive tackle and Outland Trophy finalist for the Badgers in 1999. He captained Wisconsin’s back-to-back Big Ten and Rose Bowl champions in 1998 and 1999 and started 50 straight games during his college career. He was a first-round draft choice of the Seattle Seahawks in 2000 and played in Seattle for three seasons.

